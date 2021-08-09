Neighbor: "Airbnb of Self Storage"

TRI-CITIES, WA - A group of friends started turning unused rooms and garages into the Airbnb of storage spaces.
There is a housing shortage, not just in Washington and Oregon, but across the country. Many people have to pay rent and some renters may not have enough space for all their stuff.
So, they turn to storage units, but many of those spaces are full too.
After searching for storage units before a trip to South America, the idea of "Neighbor" was born. Joseph Woodbury, the co-founder of the startup, said his friend was having a difficult time looking for space.
"He was going to have to drive a half-hour, just to find one with any vacancy and they were going to charge him 2 to 3 hundred dollars a month," he said.
He found a friend that was willing to let him store it in his garbage. When the trip ended and he was picking up his stuff, he said he had a good experience and saved a lot of money.
"Why doesn't everyone do this. There has to be a garage in every single neighborhood in the country. You know, why isn't there some sort of direct or marketplace for garages," Woodbury said.
His friend then gathered with some of his friends, including Joseph. And that is when Neighbor was born. A business where people with extra space, can rent it out to those who need it.
"Whether it is a basement or a garage or an RV pad or a shed. Then, we will put someone else's items in storage in that space. So, someone might store their boxes of furniture or their boat or their RV on the side of your home," he said.
It's a win-win situation. The hosts get to earn a little extra money, while renters can save money and find a space that fits their needs.
To find storage spaces or to be a host, you can go to their website at https://www.neighbor.com/ for more information.