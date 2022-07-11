NO MORE STOLEN SISTERS: How sexualization played a part in the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women
Tags
Xochitl Hernandez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures 100 to 105 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Yakima Valley, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The daytime temperatures in tandem with warm lows tonight, mid and upper 60s, will prompt a high heat risk for those who are heat sensitive and without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Kennewick
66°
Clear
93° / 62°
6 AM
66°
7 AM
72°
8 AM
77°
9 AM
79°
10 AM
83°
Most Popular
Articles
- Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff
- Yakima nurse's license suspended after assaulting officer
- One person dead and another seriously injured after rollover crash in Asotin County
- Benton County farmer uses airplane to find police suspect
- Young man shot in Kennewick
- Rock thrown in Kennewick irrigation channel causes outages
- Richland police search for female suspect in shooting
- Motorcyclists trapped under horse trailer after crash
- Ex-bank manager accused of stealing $1M from customers
- Heavy police presence at house fire on the corner of Sage Rd. and Ray Blvd.
Images
Videos
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
© Copyright 2022 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.