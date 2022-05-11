YAKIMA, Wash. -- In efforts to keep inflation down, federal interest rates have gone up. Mortgage rates increased from 3.5 to more than five percent, which is about 300 dollars more every month.
We're seeing more people looking to buy a home than ever before, said Heritage Real Estate Group owner, Moriet Miketa.
Miketa said there aren't enough available homes for the number of people wanting to buy.
"Some people are going to drop out of the competition, frankly because of the cost of money now but those who can afford to buy a home, they're out there looking every day," said Miketa.
Tollie Nail is offering 100,000 dollars more than her initial budget. She said she'd need a full-time job to afford a house in this market.
"For us, this will be our primary home so we are willing to make the sacrifices we need, even with a higher interest rate," said Nail.
Right now, houses are only on the market for about 30 days before it sells said Miketa.
"It's really hard because [Nail] doesn't have time to fall in love with a home, at this point it's just a race to get a home," said Miketa.
Nail said she usually competes against ten other buyers for one house. She said she has to make an offer within 30 minutes of viewing an open house.
"It has been hard, the planner in me has been like, 'we should not be making these huge life decisions this fast,'" said Nail.
In the last month, Nail put down three offers but all were turned down. Potential homebuyers usually make ten to 15 offers before they get a house, said Miketa.
"I would certainly encourage her and other buyers like her to hang in there," said Miketa.
On the other hand, it's a great time to sell a home said Miketa. With so many potential home buyers, she said sellers can get top dollar.
