PASCO, WA - Peanuts Park, also known as the Pasco Farmers Market or Mercado - is getting completely renovated, ushering in a new era of community in downtown Pasco.
Federal funding, funding from the Washington state Department of Commerce, and local funding totaling 6 million helped build this construction project that started last year.
Construction is right at 4th avenue and Lewis street- right behind Viera's Bakery where the Pasco farmer's market has always been. The construction will include a permanent food truck installation, pavilions for the vendors, and a space for artwork.
"This is really a chance to change the cornerstone gathering place of downtown and kicking off a lot of great improvements that we will see at Lewis Street Corridor including the overpass construction as well." said Zach Ratkai, City of Pasco Administrative and Communications Director.
The finished product should be done just in time for the farmer's market season, which is the cornerstone event for Peanuts Park.
These improvements will help provide more lively events, updated safety, and even more shade during those summer days. City leaders are hoping for this opening to be in early March.