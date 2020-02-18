Pasco School District offers opportunities to get involved in students' education

PASCO, WA - The Pasco School District is offering an opportunity for community members to learn how the district operates through a new four-month program.
The new program is called the PSD Ambassador Program. It's a bilingual course where community members will meet once a month.
Shane Edinger, PSD Public Affairs Director, said PSD superintendent was inspired by other school districts to have an ambassador program.
PSD wants to give parents and community members a behind the scenes look at how they operate.
"Maybe they have some questions about the decision that we make, and this is an opportunity for them to ask those questions and to get those answers," Edinger said.
Over the course of the next four months, the ambassador program will teach community members about the districts budgets, transportation, nutrition and instructional services.
On February 18, the first meeting will touch base on the PSD's Public Affairs Office. Parents and community members will have the opportunity to ask the superintendent questions.
On March 17, the focus will be shifted to the financial side of the district, including budgeting. Updates on the district's construction will be discussed as well with information on the opening of the three new schools.
On April 21, maintenance, transportation, and nutritional representatives will discuss operation services.
On May 19, PSD will highlight academic and highly capable programs. The meeting will be about instructional services. Brian Leavitt, PSD Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, will also be at the meeting. He will discuss the transition from middle to high school.
"We want to make sure we provide our students with the best education possible, make sure they are prepared and ready to enter society and workforce once they get done with their high school diploma," Edinger said.
Parents and community members who attend all four meetings will become official ambassadors for the district.
The PSD Ambassador Program will start with their first meeting on February 18 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Pasco School District's booth building. All parents and community members are encouraged to sign up at psd1.org.