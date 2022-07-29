RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found under the Duportail Bridge after clearance from the Bomb Squad.
Someone reported a cylinder wrapped in duct tape with a long fuse attached to it on July 28 before 8 a.m. The Bomb Squad was immediately notified and eventually rendered the package as safe.
"Improvised Explosive Devices can be dangerous and they should not be handled by anyone who has not been trained," said the RPD post. "If you see something that you believe could be an explosive, clear the area and call 911."
