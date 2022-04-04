OLYMPIA, WA - Washington State Department of Natural Resources is planning on having Washington's most ecological carbon project on state trust lands.
The project will preserve thousands of acres of Western Washington’s most ecologically valuable forests, offset carbon emissions, and generate millions of dollars in revenue for schools and counties throughout the state.
According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, Hilary Franz, commissioner of public lands will unveil the project on Wednesday that will offset hundreds of thousands of metric tons of emissions by protecting thousands of acres of Western Washington’s forests.
Franz will be joined by Tribal leaders, environmental advocates, and carbon market industry experts to discuss the unprecedented approach DNR is undertaking and the potential to reset and serve as a model for, carbon markets throughout the country.
The project areas covered will be in Whatcom, Thurston, King, and Grays Harbor counties.
