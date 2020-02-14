PASCO, WA - As people search for love through online dating apps hoping someone steals their heart, scammers are hoping to steal their money.
In 2019, people reported losing over $200 million to romance scams. More money is lost to romance scams in the past two years than any other fraud reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
If it is too good to be true, it probably is. Sgt. Rigo Pruneda with the Pasco Police Department said that is the first red flag. He said sometimes scammers use pictures of models and attractive people.
Pruneda said if someone said they are working out of the state or out of the country, that may also be a red flag. Those are common lies romance scammers tell.
He also said if someone has a sob story right away and asks for money, that's possibly another red flag. These scammers typically ask you to send them money through money orders or gift cards. Pruneda said this makes it difficult for law enforcement to track.
"And you would be surprised, a lot of people do this and fall for it and they send money to all these people who are criminals in other countries," Pruneda said. "Just trying to get your information to get you for identity theft."
Solving these scams can be difficult. By the time scams get reported to the police. Pruneda said the scammers have most likely already changed their profile and moved on to their next victim.
"Honestly, I would never send any money that I have not really met in person. If I can't handle it to you, I wouldn't send it to you," Pruneda said. "So be really careful of that. People don't need to know your information. That's just it."
If you feel like you have been a victim of identity theft, report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint. You will also want to notify the website or app where you met the scammer.