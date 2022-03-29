Two dead, one injured in crash south of Wapato

WAPATO, Wash. -
Two men are dead and a woman is injured after a crash just south of Wapato Tuesday afternoon.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says around 2:45 p.m. crews responded to the intersection of Progressive Road and South Wapato Rd. YCSO says a Ford Mustang was headed east on Progressive when the driver ran a stop sign. A Dodge Ram, headed south on Wapato, t-boned the Mustang in the intersection.
Deputies say there were two men in their mid-30s in the Mustang. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. YCSO says a woman was driving the pickup truck. She was taken to the hospital with injuries, but deputies aren't sure how serious those injuries are.
YCSO says it suspects alcohol contributed to the crash and is being investigated. Next of kin has yet to be identified, so names aren't being released yet.
The Yakima County Coroner is still on scene. Deputies expect the intersection to be closed for several hours.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
