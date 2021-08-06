RICHLAND, WA - The 2nd Annual Tri-Cities Michelada Music Festival is bringing bands and entertainment to Richland.
The festival is bringing six bands to Howard Amon Park in Richland. There will be lots of food and merchandise. Event organizers said you will want to come with an appetite and you want to be here early because parking is limited.
Six different bands, including Latin Grammy Award Winner, Michael Salgado, are coming to the Tri-Cities Michelada Music Festival.
"I am ecstatic about this year. We have had an overwhelming response from the community. We have so many people that are just inquiring. There has been thousands and thousands of reaches," Jacqueline Sifuentez, the event coordinator with Vision Inspired Planning said.
There will be 40 local vendors. And nine of those 40 are competitors, they are going to showcase their best michelada recipe. Then, attendees will vote on what they believe is the best drink.
Jacqueline said the drink is similar to a red beer.
"You use your choice of beer, whatever your favorite beer. I would say it is a version of a Bloody Mary. It's chumoy around the rim. And these different competitors will have different flavors. There is strawberry mango, pineapple, cucumber," she said.
And you basically dip the rim of your glass with that flavor sauce.
"But there will be so many different styles that you just have to come out and try because there is just too many to name," she said.
Jacqueline said safety measures are in place, because she wants everyone to come out and have fun while being safe.
The festival is free to attend, but if you want to be inside the beer garden. It will cost you $5. T-shirts will also be available for purchase. No lawn chairs are allowed and the VIP section is already sold out.
For more information about the festival, you can go to their Facebook page.