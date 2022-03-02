BENTON CITY, WA - Cameron and Gage Pentland were driving down Gage Blvd in Kennewick when they were involved in a collision at the intersection of N Steptoe Street and Gage. They miraculously survived after firefighters had to pull the roof off by the "jaws of life."
Gage was taken to Kadlec in Richland while Cameron was first taken to Trios, then to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle to be treated for serious injuries. Gage had a cut spleen and some broken bones. Cameron was transferred to Seattle to be treated for a concussion, and to receive surgery on his hips, tailbone, and pelvis.
"I remember being trapped under the wheel and my brother screaming my name. And I remember a police officer holding my hand outside the window saying it would be okay," said Cameron.
But Cameron mostly remembers the pain and fear of being trapped.
Firefighters were able to extract the two 18-year-olds from the vehicle. The passengers in the other vehicle also survived although police have not released their identity.
"I know that the Lord has truly blessed us because he saved my kids that night," said Sharrol Pentland, who found out about the crash form her friend who passed by it that night, February 15th.
Since then, Samantha Pentland, the twins' sister, created a GoFundMe for the family medical bills. The fundraiser's goal is $10,000 and has raised $7,640.
Additionally, the Pentalnd's home church, Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities is now holding a fundraiser for anyone in the community who wishes to donate to fund the families medical bills. Sharrol's church friend, Jenni Cotta created the fundraiser to encourage the church and community to help in any way they can. Click here to donate.
"You can see those pictures and there's no way you can tell me that there isn't a God out there who was watching out for them," said Sharrol,.
