Woman with down syndrome expresses self through painting

KENNEWICK, WA - A Kennewick woman with down syndrome is using art to share her story.
We are talking about this beautiful lady, Deelani Chacon. She is an upcoming artist, overcoming some pretty big obstacles.
Deelani is 27-years-old and she has down syndrome.
She was born and raised in the Tri-Cities. Once she picked up a paintbrush, she said her life completely changed. She said painting makes her happy and she wants to share that happiness with you.
"It's my favorite thing to do. I love to paint. I can paint all day if I have to. I stay up doing it. I do it every day: morning, evening, at night," she said.
She sells her art every Saturday at the Pasco Farmers Market.