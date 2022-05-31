YAKIMA, Wash. - Tuesday morning Yakima saw its fourth officer-involved shooting in the last year, after a confrontation over a stolen car took a bad turn.
According to Chief Matt Murray with the Yakima Police Department, the new flock cameras found a stolen car on North 1st Street around midnight. Whereas officers normally identify stolen cars by being somewhere near it and running its license plate through their system, flock gave officers time to put a plan together.
A 30-year-old man and a woman were near the car when police arrived. Officers tried to approach them from different angles but the man ran. Officers chased after him.
According to Chief Murray, the man ran eastbound on North 1st Street, turned around to fire a gun at the officers chasing him. The man missed and didn't injure any officers. An officer then fired two to three gunshots at the man and hit him. The man kept running, then it's unclear if he fell or his injuries took him to the ground.
"We were in contact with him ordered him to put his hands up for their safety but he continued to refuse to do so," Chief Murray said. "They switched to less lethal, negotiated with him to raise his hands the suspect refused to comply."
That's when police sent police dog Trex after the suspect. Trex made contact and officers arrested the man. Chief Murray said officers found a gun under the man.
The suspect is at a hospital in Seattle with serious injuries.
Chief Murray tells me Tuesday's shooting is one of four major incidents the department responded to in the last 24 hours. This includes a drive-by shooting that injured a 16-year-old, a kidnapping and an assault incident where a woman tried to disarm an officer.
It is also the fourth officer-involved shooting in the last 12 months, which is an increase.
"There's an alarming trend of violence towards police officers on part of the suspects," Chief Murray said.
I asked Chief Murray if he thinks this trend will continue given the flock cameras are helping them identify crimes. He tells me he hopes not but it's hard to say.
"One of the things I would ask all of you to keep in mind is we are responding to the decisions and actions of someone else," he said. "Just in 72 hours you can see all the things they're dealing with, that's tough and it weighs on you. We're lucky we have a very supportive community but I would add if you see an officer thank him."
The two officers involved in the shooting are on leave while the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigates their use of force as required by law.
The Yakima Police Department also does its own review to see if the officers violated any department policy with their use of force. If YPD's investigation finds they didn't, they can return to work.
SIU will release its findings when its investigation is complete.
YPD is still searching for the woman that was at the gas station this morning to see if she's a witness. They are not releasing a description at this time.
