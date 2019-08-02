Pasco, WA - Total Energy Management is hosting a softball twilight tournament this weekend at the Pasco Sporting Complex.
Through the non-profit TEM Charitable Giving Foundation, the event will raise funds for families in need of financial assistance due to a Cancer diagnosis.
29 teams will be playing from seven p.m. tonight until 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The last time TEM hosted the tournament was in 2012, and it raised 42,000 dollars.
"We started in 2004 when my mom, Lin, was diagnosed with Primary Liver Cancer. She passed away about two weeks before the 2005 event. This is not just in honor of my mom, but everyone who goes through the Cancer battle," Total Energy Management Vice President Brad Dewitt said.
Donations to pharmacies to cover portions of prescription costs not covered by insurance, funding for family trips in the last weeks of the Cancer patient’s lives, and support for funeral costs are just some examples of what donations have provided in past tournaments.
Registration to play is closed, however admission to the event is free to the public. There will be food and beverage vendors, a beer garden, water activities for kids, and on site camping options available.
There will also be a silent auction and a Homerun derby that anyone can participate in. The derby will start tomorrow at one in the afternoon on field four. It will cost ten dollars for ten pitches and eight swings.
The fundraising goal is 40,000 dollars, and you can help TEM reach it by contributing through cash, gift certificates, supplies, and auction items.