KENNEWICK,WA-Toyota of Tri-Cities will host a donation drive for pets at the Benton-Franklin Humane Society on Thursday, May 7th from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The drive will be hosted at the 6321 W. Canal Dr. location showroom in Kennewick.
People around the region can donate pet food, treats, and nylon chew toys.
The Benton-Franklin Humane Society is a non-profit shelter dedicated to helping animals find their forever homes. The shelter is currently at full capacity and the resources to help these animals are slim. Right now, more than ever, they need your help.
For more information about the drive and Toyota of Tri-Cities go to their Facebook page.