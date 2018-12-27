Good Morning!
Patchy fog early this morning otherwise partly sunny and cool. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-near 40.
A northwesterly flow will produce upslope conditions and scattered snow showers in the mountains (Cascades and Blues). Dry weather will continue through Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 30s. A warm front will provide us with some overrunning precipitation Friday evening-Saturday morning. This will likely start off as some light snow or rain/snow mix with some areas receiving light accumulation.
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: Less than 1"
- Tri-Cities/Foothills: None
- East Slopes: 2-6"
- Cascade Passes: 5-12"
- Blues: 3-6"
Temperatures will warm into the mid 40s and also become breezy by Saturday afternoon. Dry Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 40s.
High pressure builds into the region early next week as a result a temperature inversion will develop. This will lead to areas of late night and early morning low clouds/fog. Cooler next week with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.
Monty