Good Morning!

Patchy fog early this morning otherwise partly sunny and cool.  Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-near 40. 

A northwesterly flow will produce upslope conditions and scattered snow showers in the mountains (Cascades and Blues).  Dry weather will continue through Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 30s.  A warm front will provide us with some overrunning precipitation Friday evening-Saturday morning.  This will likely start off as some light snow or rain/snow mix with some areas receiving light accumulation.

- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys:  Less than 1"

- Tri-Cities/Foothills:  None

- East Slopes:  2-6"

- Cascade Passes:  5-12"

- Blues:  3-6" 

Temperatures will warm into the mid 40s and also become breezy by Saturday afternoon.  Dry Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 40s. 

High pressure builds into the region early next week as a result a temperature inversion will develop.  This will lead to areas of late night and early morning low clouds/fog.  Cooler next week with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

Monty

