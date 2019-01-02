Good Morning,

Patchy freezing fog this morning with increasing clouds throughout the day.  Cold this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s, low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s.

 

One more quiet day then our weather pattern turns active starting tomorrow with a series of weather systems moving through the Pacific Northwest.  The first arrives early Thursday morning with light rain showers.  There's a slight chance we could see a few pockets of freezing rain in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys at the onset of the precipitation before changing to rain.  Highs in the mid 40s.

 

A southerly flow ahead of a cold front on Friday will warm us to near 50 and produce breezy winds across the region.  Another system arrives Saturday afternoon/evening with scattered rain showers that should end overnight.  The only exception would be the Tri-Cities into the foothills were we could see a few leftover showers (possible mix) early Sunday morning.

 

A stronger system arrives overnight Sunday-Monday morning with snow or a rain/snow mix before changing over to rain by midday.  Light accumulation could be possible for the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.  But it's to soon to forecast any specific amounts. 

 

Monty

