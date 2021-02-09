Are you ready for some cold and snow!?!
Modified Arctic air begins to spill into the region tomorrow with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens. This cold air is reinforced on Thursday with highs only in the 20s. During this same time a closed low pressure system approaches the coast on Wednesday with a warm front extending into southwest Oregon. The forecast gets challenging Thursday and Friday.
Here's why... Our snowfall is dependent on the track this low. If it tracks just south of the WA/OR border we will be on the cold and moist side of the system resulting in good snowfall across the region. However, If low tracks farther south it will pull the heavier snow into central and southern Oregon.
Unfortunately, the models cannot agree on the placement and track of this system Thursday-Friday! With that said, here's my forecast and remember this is not set in stone!
Potential Snow Thursday-Friday Midday (Possible Weather Authority Alert Thursday evening-Friday morning)
- Cascade Passes: 4-8" (Locally 12" S. Cascades)
- East Slopes: 3-6"
- Kittitas/Yakima Valleys, Columbia Basin: 1-3"
- Foothills: 2-5"
- Northern Blues: 3-8"
- Southern Blues... Winter Storm Watch: 4-10" (Locally 12")
Along with the snow, we'll see the coldest air of the season Thursday-Saturday with highs in the 20s and overnight lows dropping into the single digits-teens. Windchill temperatures Friday night through early Saturday morning will plummet to below zero! Yuck. Another system could potentially give us another chance for snow on Saturday, depending on where it tracks. Sunday looks dry and a little warmer with highs near 30 and lows near 20. Monday's system looks to produce a wintry mix of snow, rain and pockets of freezing rain as warm/moist air overruns our cold airmass.