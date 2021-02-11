Mother Nature seems to be cramming three months of weather into five days! Yep, we're tracking three Winter Storms! This first one continues to be very challenging... This close to the event and the models still seem to be having a hard time. This morning they have shifted things a little north and have bumped the snow totals up just a bit. The heaviest still looks to be in Northcentral/Northeast Oregon, WA/OR foothills, WA/OR Blues, Southern WA Cascades, Southwest WA and Northwest OR... The Columbia River Gorge (I-84, US-14) is going to be a mess today through Friday with snow, freezing rain and blizzard conditions. A Blizzard Warning is in effect from the Cascade Locks to Multnomah Falls for Snow: 3-8", Gusts: 50-70 mph and Visibility: Zero at times! The lightest snow will fall across the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Tri-Cities
Timing... Flurries by midday with light snow developing this afternoon and evening. The snow could be moderate at times in the foothills and northern OR this evening/night. Most of the snow should be south of the WA/OR border by midday Friday and south of the Blues by afternoon. How much snow? Take a look...
Winter Storm Warning - Cascades... Noon Thursday- 10 PM Friday
- Snoqualmie Pass: 5-12"
- E. Slopes (I-90): 3-8"
- White Pass and South (US-12): 10-18" (locally 20")
- Stevens Pass (US-2): 2-5"
- Gusts 20-25 MPH - Patchy Blowing Snow
Winter Storm Warning - Blues WA/OR... Noon Thursday- 10 PM Friday
- 5-12"
- Gusts 20-25 MPH - Patchy Blowing Snow
Winter Storm Warning - Foothills WA/OR, Northcentral/Northeast OR... Noon Thursday-10 PM Friday
- WA Foothills, North Central OR (including Walla Walla): 2-5"
- OR Foothills: 5-8
Potential Snow Accumulation - WA... Midday-Friday
- Kittitas Valleys: 1" or Less
- Yakima: 1-2"
- Tri-Cities: 1-3" (3" mainly south of Kennewick)
- Northern Benton and Franklin Counties: 1" or Less
- Pullman: 1-2"
- Moses Lake-Spokane and North: None
The active pattern continues as another Winter Storms arrives Friday night-Saturday. This system looks to be tracking a little farther north which means a better chance for snow across eastern Washington. I like our chances for snow accumulation better with this one. Widespread accumulation of 1-4" is likely with heavier amounts in the mountains. A little break from the wintry weather on Sunday, but it won't last for long as the 3rd Winter Storm hits the Pacific Northwest Sunday Night-Monday morning. This system has to potential to be a bit messy as warm air overruns the cold air in the Columbia Basin and Foothills. This could give us some pockets of freezing rain mixing in with the snow. Snowfall amounts may range from 2-5". Stay Tuned!
Any snow that falls with be sticking around through early next week as highs will only be in the 20s-low 30s and lows in the teens-20s. A warming trend starts the middle of next week with highs climbing into the low-mid 40s.