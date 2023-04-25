PASCO, Wash.- Two separate car crashes on I-182 is backing up traffic coming from Richland to Pasco.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, the first crash involved four cars on eastbound I-182 near the George Washington Way exit. The passengers are being treated for injuries.
The second crash happened in the congestion going from SR 240 into I-182. There are minor injuries in the second crash.
The Blue Bridge, SR 395, is open for traffic going to Pasco.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.