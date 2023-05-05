ROCK ISLAND, Wash.- A three car crash on State Route 28 stopped traffic for an hour on May 5.
A Washington State Patrol release says the incident happened in the westbound lanes where construction was underway with a flagger stopping traffic. The driver of a 2003 Honda Pilot was speeding faster than conditions allowed and rear ended a second car that was pushed into a third.
All three cars were stopped in the westbound lanes causing a blockage on the road.
Two people in the second car were injured and transported to Central Washington Hospital. The Pilot and the second car, a 2019 Honda CR-V were totaled.
WSP says no drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash and the cause is speeding.