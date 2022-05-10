PASCO, Wash. -
The Pasco Police Department is investigating a motorcycle versus car crash on the S 4th Lane and A Street intersection that occurred the evening of May 10.
The motorcycle was driven by a male who sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda with PPD. His current condition is unknown.
The area is currently closed to the public while PPD investigates. Pruneda said it will likely be closed for some time. Avoid the area when possible.