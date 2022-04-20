RICHLAND, Wash. -
Washington State Patrol is currently helping an injury crash between two cars on State Route 240 just west of Columbia Center Blvd.
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson says two westbound lanes are blocked on SR 240 while they try to clean up the crash.
Trooper Thorson says the driver who caused the crash went through the median and is on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.