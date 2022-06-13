Chip seal work to begin on Blue Mountain Scenic Byway

PENDLETON, Ore. —
The Umatilla National Forest received funding through the Great American Outdoors Act to chip seal two sections of the Blue Mountain Scenic Byway. Prep work has begun for the first section, 33.6 miles of the byway on the North Fork John Day Ranger District.
Once weather permits, crews will clean the road surface, seal cracks in the road and patch potholes. Once the roadway is ready, the entire area will be chip sealed. This work is expected to take four weeks.
Construction crews began bringing equipment to the site the week of June 13 and will start stockpiling gravel.
During the work, the entire Byway will likely experience delays. Flaggers and pilot cars will manage traffic starting June 16. The road will be reopened when the work is done.
Additionally, 22 miles of the Byway through the Heppner Ranger District will be chip sealed through the funding. Updates will follow as work begins.
Chip sealing is cheaper than overlaying pavement, but provides significant increases in safety. The process keeps water out, repairs old pavement, provides anti-glare for wet weather and increased reflection for night driving and a skid-resistant surface.
“The investment in deferred maintenance on these portions of the road will reduce risk to public safety, enhance visitor access, and extend the life of this scenic route for 10-20 years,” said the press release.