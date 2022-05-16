YAKIMA, Wash. —
The City of Yakima will conduct water line work on N 3rd Avenue from Tuesday, May 17 through Friday, May 20 that will cause temporary water outages and traffic restrictions. The work will be done between Lincoln Avenue and West D Street, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Traffic will be decreased to one lane in each direction. Delays are expected, take a different route when possible. The work zone speed limit is 20 mph.
City of Yakima customers in the area should expect water outages during the project.