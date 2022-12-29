SELAH, Wash. -
UPDATE: 4:57 p.m.
Traffic is now back to normal, according to SPD.
DECEMBER 29, 2022 4:12 p.m.
First responders are currently on scene at a collision near the McDonalds on S 1st Street and Riverview Ave, according to a post from the Selah Police Department. It is unknown at this time how many people are involved, but injuries have been confirmed.
Traffic is backed up headed to Selah. SPD is asking the public to be "aware and patient" as first responders arrive.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.