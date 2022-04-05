All lanes are blocked on US 395 headed north due to a collision. The affected area is around milepost 56 near Connell. Expect delays in the area.
Collision blocks US 395 near Connell
Karlee Van De Venter
Digital Content Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today