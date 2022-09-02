...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
The Washington Department of Ecology and local Clean Air Agencies
have announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Eastern Washington
through 8am Sun, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to
wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for
counties with nearby wildfires and we may continue to see smoke
from outside the state impacting Eastern Washington. Please visit
wasmoke.blogspot.com for real-time air quality levels, and updated
smoke forecasts and public health information.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps
to reduce exposure including limit time outside, avoid strenuous
outdoor activity, and follow steps for cleaner indoor air. When air
quality is Unhealthy everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time
outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for
cleaner air.
Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans
for details on local restrictions.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call
360-407- 6000.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures 98 to 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
