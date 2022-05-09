Collision on Sellards Road off SR 221

A collision occurred this evening between two vehicles on W Sellards Road off of SR 221.
One person was trapped inside a vehicle and needed to be extracted. Benton County Fire District 5 Chief George Moon said they almost had to use the jaws of life.
In the other car, one man was taken to the hospital by his wife, as he was insistent he would not go with paramedics.
The cause of the collision and the state of both victims is currently unknown.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.