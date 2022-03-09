UPDATE (10:52 AM): This crash involves a police investigation and is anticipated to be a lengthy closure of four to six hours.
Crews are working to get backed up traffic stuck behind the crash turned around and sent back to Pendleton. Tow vehicles are on scene and ready to get route open as soon as possible.
Eastbound travelers are advised to wait until the eastbound freeway opens, as there are no nearby alternate routes capable of safely handling interstate traffic volumes.
LA GRANDE, OR - I-84 is closed eastbound between Exit 216 (7 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 265 in La Grande due to crash near milepost 259.
The westbound freeway is not closed at this time. This is anticipated to be a lengthy closure of four to six hours. OR204 (Tollgate Hwy.) is closed to through traffic as it is not a viable route for freeway traffic.
Travelers are advised to wait until the freeway opens. Stay home and stay safe. Check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for update conditions. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.