Crash closes I-90 near North Bend Dec 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 Updated 39 min ago INTERSTATE 90 - The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed I-90 headed east around milepost 34 due to a crash blocking the roadway. There is no current estimated reopening.