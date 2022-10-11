YAKIMA, Wash. - Expect traffic delays on October 13 while road crews work to install an acceleration lane to improve traffic at the W Washington Avenue and S 28th Avenue intersection.
On Thursday the 13, traffic headed south on 48th Ave will be closed north of Washington Avenue. Traffic on Washington Ave will be restricted to one lane in each direction, for about one-quarter mile around the 48th intersection.
The project is expected to take from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm. Traffic through the work zone has a speed limit of 20 mph. Use an alternate route if you can.
The City of Yakima is adding the acceleration lane so people can adjust their speed after turning left onto Washington Ave.