INTERSTATE 82 - One lane of Interstate 82 was closed just a mile west of Benton City at Milepost 95 after a collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
A sedan was speeding on I-82 when it rear-ended a semi, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Daniel Munoz. The driver was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. They had no passengers and the semi driver was not harmed.
The closure lasted around an hour before the roadway was cleared. Benton County Sheriff's Office responded, along with Washington State Patrol.