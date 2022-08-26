YAKIMA, Wash. -
UPDATE: 8:50 p.m.
A 28-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after an 18-year-old without a license did not give up the right of way, according to the Yakima Police Department.
The 18-year-old woman was turning left in a Jeep Patriot at the 28th and Tieton intersection when she failed to give the right of way to the motorcyclist. She turned left in front of him, causing him to fly off the motorcycle, according to the press release.
Another car was waiting to turn at the intersection when the collision happened. The motorcyclist crashed into that car before being taken to the hospital. He is in critical but stable condition, according to YPD, but may be airlifted to another hospital.
The Jeep driver was not hurt. YPD reports the primary cause of the crash as driver inexperience. The crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information should contact Officer Jim Yates at 509-575-6246 or james.yates@yakimawa.gov.
AUGUST 26, 2022 5:25 p.m.
The Yakima Police Department is responding to a "major collision" at Tieton Drive and S 28th Avenue. All lanes are closed.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.