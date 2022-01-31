WAPATO - One woman died tonight after a crash in Wapato at the intersection of Lateral A Road and Fort Road.
The woman was in a mustang heading down Lateral A Road. It is unclear if the mustang pulled out too fast or didn't stop at the stop sign but a pickup truck driving down Fort Road and crashed into the mustang. It is believed that the truck didn't have enough reaction time.
The woman was trapped in her car from the impact and died at the scene.
The three people in the pickup truck and another person that was in the mustang all are at the hospital. None of the people involved are enrolled Yakama Nation.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. They say the roads will be closed for awhile and don't have an estimated reopening time.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.