RITZVILLE, Wash. — A fatal collision south of Ritzville has completely blocked SR 261. A detour has been put in place for drivers passing through. The road is expected to reopen by 11:30 p.m.
According to preliminary reports, the accident involved two vehicles, and one person is deceased. A Life Flight was requested.
The report also states there was a vehicle fire, but there's no information yet on how this factored into or resulted from the crash.
