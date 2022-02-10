TRI-CITIES, Wash., -
Officials have confirmed the crash on George Washington Way and Comstock Street this morning proved fatal for one of the three people involved.
One car had been driving the wrong direction in an erratic manner. The other vehicle, a truck, tried to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful.
The truck driver is okay. The other driver was transported to a nearby hospital, but the passenger did not make it.
