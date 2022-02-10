BENTON COUNTY, Wash., -
Three cars were involved in a crash on SR 240 this morning, just outside the city of Richland. Of the five people involved, four were injured and one died.
One car, a 2014 Ford F150, had two passengers and a driver, and was headed east on SR 240.
The two other cars, a 2013 Ford Focus and a 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, were travelling west on SR 240, each with only the driver inside.
At some point, the Ford F150 crossed the centerline and collided with both other vehicles.
WSP reports that drugs and alcohol were not involved. The cause is still being investigated, but charges are pending against the F150 driver. He was transported to a nearby hospital.
Of the two passengers in the F150, one died on the scene, and the other was transported to a local hospital. The Focus and E-Class drivers were also both transported to nearby hospitals.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.