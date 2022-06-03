PENDLETON, Ore. —
Forest Service Road 4712 at the Umatilla National Forest is temporarily closed due to flooding and debris flows. The entirety of the road, 4.3 miles, and the Lady Bug Campground are included in the closure.
Rain caused a lot of debris, including soil and burned trees, to block the Tucannon River. That caused flooding in the Lady Bug Campground and a risk of flood damage. With more rain and storms expected, forest staff closed the road to keep people safe. After the rain ends, staff will see if repairs are needed.
“Forest conditions are dynamic this time of year and likely to change throughout the day and week,” said the press release. “Many places in the Blue Mountains have limited or no cell phone coverage. Forest visitors should always be prepared to spend the night in the forest with warm clothing, food and plenty of water.”