Four people injured in crash outside Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. —
Four people are injured after a two-car crash seven miles outside the city of Walla Walla just before 3:30 p.m. on May 19.
A 30-year-old male from Stockholm, South Dakota was driving west on SR12, about to approach Smith Road. He was driving a GMC Terrain and had one passenger with him, a 59-year-old man from Walla Walla, according to the Washington State Patrol report.
A Subaru Forester was east on SR12, passing Smith Road. It was driven by a 28-year-old male, who was with a 28-year-old female, both from Uniontown. They were both reported to be wearing seatbelts, contrary to the men in the other car.
The Terrain then crossed the center line, hitting the Forester, according to WSP. All four people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown.
WSP reports the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it has ruled out the involvement of drugs or alcohol. Charges are pending against the driver of the Terrain.