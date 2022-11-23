UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
Common factors in these collisions include speed and distracted driving, according to UGPD. It’s asking everyone to please drive safe. If possible, take another route to the same place to avoid further congestion. For example, you can take Valley Mall Boulevard and Goodman Road as an access to the Costco area as well.