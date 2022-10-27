Road closure

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - 

UPDATE: 10-28-22

According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic.

No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released.

10-27-22

The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van Giesen Street for the time being due to a collision. 

Take alternate routes if possible. 

