WEST RICHLAND, Wash. -
UPDATE: 10-28-22
According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic.
No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released.
10-27-22
The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van Giesen Street for the time being due to a collision.
Take alternate routes if possible.
