KENNEWICK, Wash. -
UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.
Kennewick police are looking for multiple suspects as it investigates this crash.
The original call reported a suspicious vehicle on Arrowhead Avenue, around the area of the shooting on April 22, according to KPD Lieutenant Jason Kiel. Officers responded and recognized the vehicle was stolen.
They requested more officers, but the car took off while officers could not pursue.
Soon after, calls came in reporting the crash on Gage and Steptoe. It was reported that multiple people got out of one vehicle and ran away. No one was found or brought in, according to Kiel.
The suspects are currently unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
3:44 p.m.
The Kennewick Police Department is currently responding to multiple-vehicle accident around Gage Boulevard and Steptoe Street. It is advising people avoid the area. Traffic is expected to be backed up for some time.