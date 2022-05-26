OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warned the number of cars to double on Snoqualmie pass during Memorial Day weekend, according to Twitter. Traffic charts for each day of the weekend can be found here.
Leave early or late to avoid high traffic times on I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum.
Most state highway construction work will pause through the holiday weekend, including Monday, May 30th, to ease congestion.
WSDOT traffic analysts looked at how many cars were on the road past Memorial Day weekends. Based on data, the graphs show how many cars project to be on the road each hour.
As the graphs turn from green to yellow, drivers can expect some congestion. During the red hours, traffic analysts predict travel will reach roadway capacity. The black line running from left to right shows typical traffic.
Once a roadway reaches capacity, any small incident can cause significant backups.
Text message alerts about significant delays are available by texting the words “WSDOT Snoqualmie” to 468311.