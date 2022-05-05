May is motorcycle safety awareness month.
Whether you ride a motorcycle or drive a car, it's important to know how to be mindful of each other on the road.
The owner of Motorcycle Training Inc., Dusty Powers, says to prevent crashes you have to know all the steps to riding safely–and make good decisions.
"Look a couple of times, make sure there is nobody in that spot that you want to occupy, be on the lookout," said Powers.
A majority of students have told him what they learned saved their lives. Specifically quick decision making–because what may be a fender bender for a car–could be deadly on a motorcycle.
"Motorcycling can be an unforgiving sport, if we get into a crash, we’re going to get hurt. even a minor, what could be a fender-bender in an automobile could be a fatal crash on a motorcycle," said Powers. "Be responsible for your own safety, accept that, accept that we need to make good decisions, good choices and we can have a long, safe, riding career."
Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen says she sees people riding above their skill level, or who don’t know how to operate is motorcycle safely.
"Loose gravel, debris in the roadway or other outside circumstances that can affect new riders that maybe they aren't actively looking for while their riding. Times that with the speed–is usually a large collision-causing factor," said Clasen.
Trooper Clasen says it's important to be a good defensive driver on a motorcycle as well. That means staying out of blind spots, wearing proper gear and a DOT-approved helmet.
Not to mention, if you ride without a motorcycle permit or endorsement and get caught, the fine is 389 dollars.
The Washington Traffic Safety Commission says motorcycles are over-represented in fatal crashes.
It says over the last five years (2017-2021), motorcycles made up 3% of all registered vehicles in Washington State. However, they accounted for 15% of the total traffic fatalities.
WTSC data shows that between 2019 and 2021, roughly 90 motorcyclists died each year.
Their data shows two-thirds of deadly motorcycle crashes involve another vehicle. That said, speeding, losing control in corners, passing, and riding under the influence were contributing factors cited in these crashes.
Jennifer Dorsett is the Target Zero Manager for Benton and Franklin Counties.
“Our trends for motorcycle crash deaths are trending down. However, this year we have seen more aggressive driving. With the weather warming up, we see more outings, more traveling, and in general more cars on the road. So we are asking people to look twice before turning or switching lanes. Look twice and save a life,” said Dorsett.