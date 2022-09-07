Motorcycle v car crash backs up traffic on Nob Hill

YAKIMA, Wash. - A motorcycle versus car crash around the 2700 block of Nob Hill Boulevard will have traffic backed up for an extended time, according to Lieutenant Chad Janis with the Yakima Police Department.
At this time, only one lane is open around the crash as first responders assess the scene. All lanes headed east are closed. Use other routes if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.