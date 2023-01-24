YAKIMA, Wash.-
N. 1st Street is reopened and the suspicious object situation has been resolved according to the Yvette Inzunza of the YPD.
The object was found to be inert by the Army firing center explosive ordinance disposal team (EOD).
According to Yakima Police Department, officers were called to N. 1st Street between Oak Street and I Street for reports of a suspicious object. When officers arrived they say they located the object and it was wrapped in tape. YPD says it called the Army Firing Center Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team to remove the object. Police say N. 1st Street between Oak Street and I Street is closed and to use alternate routes.