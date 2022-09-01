Naches Fire responds to multi-car crash on White Pass

WHITE PASS, Wash. - The Naches Fire Department is reminding everyone to drive carefully over the pass after responding to a multi-car crash in front of Rimrock Lake Resort on September 1.

Traffic was delayed for about 45 minutes. Only minor injuries were reported. NFD wants people to drive extra carefully over the upcoming holiday weekend.

"White pass expects to see tens of thousands of extra travelers this last holiday weekend of the summer season," said NFD. "We always see an increase in accidents on holiday weekends. Please drive the speed limit (Especially you towing trailers), be patient and leave a safe following distance."