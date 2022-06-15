YAKIMA, Wash. —
As work continues on the Nelson Dam removal and replacement project, temporary road closures will be in place. S Naches Road at Powerhouse Road will be closed three days this summer while this work is done.
The Nelson Dam is the Naches tributary of the Yakima River, built in the 1920s for diverting irrigation water. Fish passage was not included in the original design. Over the years, the dam has held back sediment and silt, raising the riverbed. This overflowed the banks, posing a threat to the community.
The project is meant to improve fish passage and habitat, decrease flooding risks and improve the reliability of the water supply. It has been in the works for over a decade through City of Yakima and Yakima County officials.
Work will continue for the next three weeks, including concrete pouring for a new fish screen structure. The concrete pouring necessitates the closure of S Naches Road. The road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 23, June 30 and July 8.