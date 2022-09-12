KENNEWICK, Wash. - Nighttime closures at the US 395 and Hildebrand Boulevard intersection will start September 12 around 8 p.m., continuing through the week. Full lane closures will be in place each night starting at 8 p.m., then reopened the next morning at 6 a.m.
Expect reduced speed limits, warning signs and a flagger-controlled intersection around the work zone.
"Traveling at lower speeds, having patience and obeying warning signs and flagging operations benefits all users of the roadway and ensures everyone's safety," said the press release.
The closure is for a Washington State Department of Transportation upgrade to the traffic signals.